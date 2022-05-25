Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.50 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

