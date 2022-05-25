Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 280 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

