Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 3,000 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 540,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,644,000 after acquiring an additional 386,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 773,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

