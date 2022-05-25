Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $349,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 41,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,987 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,964. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

