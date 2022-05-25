Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $535,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of DHT worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $966.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. DHT’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

