Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

