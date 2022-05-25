Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

