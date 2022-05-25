Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.