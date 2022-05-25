Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 550,528 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.