Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,775 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 607.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

