Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 250 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.