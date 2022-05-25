Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

WSM stock traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. 4,445,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,898. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.58.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 315,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

