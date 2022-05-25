Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $108,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. 3,027,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,354. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.49 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.