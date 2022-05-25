Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 10,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

