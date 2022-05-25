Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Decreased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Xylem stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

