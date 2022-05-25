Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.
About Yatsen (Get Rating)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
