Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.