Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

