YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0024

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $31,256.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

