Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will report $524.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.26 million. Kennametal posted sales of $515.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 566,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

