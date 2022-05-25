Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,212. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock worth $85,087,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.