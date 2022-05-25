Zacks: Analysts Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,779 shares of company stock valued at $506,809. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 62,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,552. The company has a market cap of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

