Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,223. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.