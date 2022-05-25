Zacks: Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,811. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

