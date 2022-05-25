Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.