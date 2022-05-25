Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 209,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 311,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

