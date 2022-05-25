Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 121,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

