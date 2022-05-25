Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.91. 1,265,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Quanta Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $355,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

