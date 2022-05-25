Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.24). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biodesix during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,462. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

