Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.52. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

HST stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,621,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

