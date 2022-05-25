Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to report $3.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $48.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $78.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.90 million, with estimates ranging from $111.75 million to $434.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

