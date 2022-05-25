Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MMSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 570,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,378. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

