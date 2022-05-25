Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
MMSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 570,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,378. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.