Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.48). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 135,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,345.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,060,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,409. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

