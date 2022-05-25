Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.39). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTEM. Barclays dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MTEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 402,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

