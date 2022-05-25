Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $7,992,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 390,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,609. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

