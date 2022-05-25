Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. WestRock posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $59.77.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $337,501,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

