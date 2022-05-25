Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $423,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.06 and its 200-day moving average is $473.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

