ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.

Shares of ZimVie stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIMV shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

In other news, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

