Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.44. 72,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

