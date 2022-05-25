Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Zuora has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

