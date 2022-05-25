Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,093 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

