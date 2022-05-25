Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.91. 23,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,190,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

