-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 3,301 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,786.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,594. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 287,847 shares of company stock worth $3,873,982. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 16.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in Identiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a PE ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.