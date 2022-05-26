$0.03 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

SMED stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.