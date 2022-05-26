-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grab’s earnings. Grab reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grab.

Get Grab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,014,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,502,125. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $317,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grab (GRAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.