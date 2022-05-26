-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

PHIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,650. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

