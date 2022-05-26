-$0.44 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.49). Surface Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of SURF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 432,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

