$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

ALV stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 1,408,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,441. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

