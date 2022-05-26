$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Catalent posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $100.97. 669,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

