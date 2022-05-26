$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TMHC traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 995,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

