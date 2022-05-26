$10.11 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.74 million. Epizyme reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $43.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $47.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.01 million, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $94.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,313. The company has a market cap of $72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,603,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 3,780,934 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Epizyme by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 3,162,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

